John Cena Presented Oscars Award While Naked

The who’s-who in Hollywood got dressed up in their fanciest outfits for the 96th annual Academy Awards, but John Cena took a different approach by walking across the stage in the buff.

Cena participated in a skit with host Jimmy Kimmel and pretended to be shy about strolling around naked in front of a live audience. He eventually made his way out wearing nothing but Birkenstocks and held an Oscars nomination card in front of his crotch. “Costumes… they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is,” Cena said. He proceeded to introduce the award for Best Costume Design, while the crowd went wild.

What’s really wrong with John Cena,is this normal? Men used to be menpic.twitter.com/gZ9H6zMyPV — Eric Musau🇰🇪 (@_musau_eric) March 11, 2024

The skit began when Kimmel made reference to a previous streaking incident on the Academy Awards stage.

“At the 46th Academy Awards, 1974, David Niven was in the middle of introducing Elizabeth Taylor when a nude man – a streaker = ran across the stage,” Kimmel said.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” he asked the crowd.

The star-studded audience looked anxious to hear the punchline, as Kimmel repeated, “I said can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” as Cena emerged from the wings.

No surprise that John Cena is walking on stage naked at the Oscars during prime time TV that children are most likely watching. This is not just a humiliation ritual — the Hollywood pedophiles, rapists and perverts are certainly getting off on this. I’m sure Jimmy Kimmel is as… pic.twitter.com/4ebbsIeE9P — Geoff Foreman (@realgeoff4man) March 11, 2024

Cena pretended to be apprehensive about his nude appearance.

“Pst, Jimmy. Come here. I can’t come there, do the thing!” he said, as he informed Kimmel he had changed his mind. Cena said he didn’t “feel right” about streaking during an “elegant event.”

“Honestly, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea,” he quipped, before saying, ” the male body is not a joke.”

The WWE star pushed back against Kimmel’s claim that he wrestled naked and therefore shouldn’t be shy.

“Dude, I don’t wrestle naked, I wrestle in jorts,” Cena said.

Kimmel said, “Jorts are worse than naked!. Come on. You’re really not gonna do this? Fine, just give out the award then. God, you’re the worst.”

Cena shimmied out while concealing the important parts of his body with the oversized nomination envelope, putting his ripped, naked body on full display.

“I can’t open the envelope,” he said. (RELATED: Emma Stone’s Dress Splits Open At The Worst Possible Time)

The camera later panned back to Cena and he had made an outfit change. He reappeared wearing a curtain that had been wrapped around him like a toga.