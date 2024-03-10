Emma Stone’s Dress Splits Open At The Worst Possible Time

Famous actress Emma Stone accepted one of the biggest awards of the night with her dress ripped open at the back, at the 96th annual Academy Awards, Sunday.

Stone looked visibly stunned when she was announced as the winner for Best Actress for her performance in “Poor Things.” She stood up slowly and made her way to the stage, all the while holding the back of her Louis Vuitton dress. She kept fussing with the back of her gown as she walked to the stage and greeted the presenters. Stone turned to Charlize Theron and was seen mouthing the words, “my dress is broken.”

“My dress is broken. I’m pretty sure it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.'” Emma Stone has a hilarious start to her Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actress for “Poor Things.”#Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/X7unxQW0XY pic.twitter.com/pynAPcDeUL — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2024

Theron attempted to assist Stone, but quickly realized there was nothing she could do, as the star moved about the stage giving hugs to the other presenters, including Sally Field.

Stone accepted her trophy as she trembled with nervousness and tried to fight the tears that were welling up in her eyes.

“My dress is broken. I’m pretty sure it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.'” Emma Stone has a hilarious start to her Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actress for “Poor Things.”#Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/i3EbIDjl0l pic.twitter.com/HR3DCcfPwP — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2024

The wardrobe malfunction was captured from every angle as the cameras zoomed on the star to capture her acceptance speech.

Stone showed off her ripped dress by turning around and pointing it out to the celebrities that packed the Dolby Theater.

“My dress is broken,” she said, as her eyes continued watering.

“I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,'” the star said, making reference to Ryan Gosling’s performance earlier in the evening.

The dress seemed to have a busted zipper at the back, and was gaping open. Stone’s bare skin wasn’t revealed, but the inner layer of the dress was visible as a result of the fashion fail.

Stone was seen showing her broken dress to friends in the crowd before she was announced up to the stage as the big winner. (RELATED: Famous Actress Liza Koshy Wipes Out Hard On Oscars Red Carpet)

It’s unclear what caused the dress to come undone.