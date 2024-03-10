Editorial

Famous Actress Liza Koshy Wipes Out Hard On Oscars Red Carpet

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous actress and social media personality Liza Koshy fell flat on her ass on the Oscars red carpet well before the awards show even began.

If she’s looking to make the headlines, she just did — for all the wrong reasons. Koshy walked the red carpet for the 2024 Academy Awards wearing a red, off-the-shoulder gown with oversized heels that ultimately did her in. She seemed to lose her footing from the beginning, after taking just a few steps down the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The massive tumble caused her to collapse completely onto the red carpet, and she laughed as soon as she went down.

The walk down the red carpet proved to be anything but graceful for Koshy, but her response to the major mishap was pure gold.

She landed on her ass with her feet straight out in front of her, and took the brunt of the fall by putting her hand down as she hit the ground. Everyone around her immediately rushed to her aid to see if she was ok.

Koshy held her arms outstretched as some of the people around her helped her get back on her feet.

It took her a moment to look stable on her heels again. She tried smoothing out her dress and putting herself back together, but it’s hard to unsee the big drop.

She managed to continue all the way down the long red carpet, but did so with aid, as some helpers stood by in case her heels proved to be too much trouble for the star. (RELATED: News Anchor Stephanie Ruhle Collapses On Red Carpet Following White House Correspondents’ Dinner)

Her recovery was incredible — but the night is still long, and she has already clocked a red carpet fail.