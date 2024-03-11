Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization, Shares Teary-Eyed Photos

Famous actress Kate Beckinsale revealed Monday in a U.K. Mother’s Day post that she was hospitalized.

Beckinsale shared images of her mother Judy Loe, who seemed happy and light. However, as fans clicked through the photo gallery, they stumbled across images of the famous actress in a hospital bed. The images showed tears in her eyes as she sat wearing a hospital gown.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she wrote in her caption.

Her cryptic message went on to thank her mother “for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

Beckinsale did not indicate why she was hospitalized or what sort of treatment she was undergoing.

This sparked immediate concern with fans, and they immediately flooded the comment section of her post, asking questions about her well-being and pleading for an update on her health.

Beckinsale’s caption continued, “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” but again, she didn’t offer any explanation about the health situation she was describing.

The famous actress thanked her mother for being so “loving” and credited her “capacity for joy.”

“It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama . Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close .I love you x,” she wrote.

“No context hospital pics don’t sit well with me,” one fan wrote in the comment section of her Instagram page.

“Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get Well soon😢,” wrote another.(RELATED: Brittany Mahomes Stuns Fans By Revealing Her Current Health Setback)

Another person wrote, “Are you ok Kate? I hope you are fine 😢 we love you ❤️❤️.”