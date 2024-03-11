Kate Middleton Takes The Blame For Poorly Edited Family Photo

Kate Middleton took the blame for the poorly edited Mother’s Day photo that prompted picture agencies to recall the image over claims it had been manipulated.

The Princess of Wales posted a short message to Twitter early Monda, and owned up to being the person that edited the image, before apologizing for raising any red flags. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Middleton admitted. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Middleton went on to write, “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

She had originally released a photograph of herself with her children Sunday which was later recalled by picture agencies. The Associated Press issued a “kill notification,” a warning alert to other journalists, saying that after “closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

Middleton’s left hand looked odd, as did a portion of her son’s attire.

A source close to the situation said Middleton made “minor adjustments” to the image, which they referenced as being an “amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales,” according to People.

The insider reportedly went on to say Middleton and Prince William had intended “to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.”

“The family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day,” they said, according to People.

The edited image reportedly caused an uproar on social media, with many fans questioning who was responsible for the photo blunder. Fans grew increasingly concerned for Middleton, and questioned her well-being after her abdominal surgery, Jan.16, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Photo Given ‘Kill Notification’ After Suspected Editing)

Middleton didn’t offer any explanation as to why she had attempted to edit the image in the first place, nor did she shed light on whether or not other posts from the royal family were edited and adjusted before being shared with the public.