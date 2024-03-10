Kate Middleton Photo Given ‘Kill Notification’ After Suspected Editing

Major photo agencies issued a “kill notice” after an image of Kate Middleton, released by Kensington Palace was suspected of being manipulated.

The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images have all issued the kill notice to media outlets around the world, advising they had deleted the image of the Princess of Wales and her children on their end of things, and recommending that others do the same, according to The Mirror. The photograph was originally posted to Instagram, Sunday.

🇬🇧 BREAKING: KENSINGTON PALACE SENDS FAKE PHOTO OF PRINCESS OF WALES Associated Press claims Kate Middleton’s first photo after her surgery was manipulated. Source: AP https://t.co/nQZWghAXvL pic.twitter.com/zn6v9lw0pJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 10, 2024

The Mother’s Day image featured Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but eagle-eyed social media users spotted the slight inadequacies that first raised suspicions about the origin and authenticity of the photograph.

“Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used,” the notice read, according to The Mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

“Please remove it from all platforms, including social, where it may still be visible,” it read.

Sources close to the situation claimed the photos demonstrated issues and inconsistencies in areas such as the sleeve of Charlotte’s arm, that didn’t seem to line up correctly in the published photo.

Social media users questioned why George’s right hand seemed to be slightly out of focus.

“At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” a message from the Associated Press reportedly read, according to The Mirror.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Middleton reportedly wrote in the caption of the post.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote, before she signed off with her initial, ‘C.’ (RELATED: ‘It’s Total Nonsense’: Kensington Palace Blasts Journalist For Falsely Reporting Kate Middleton’s Medical Condition)

This was reported as being the first photograph Middleton released to social media after she underwent abdominal surgery, Jan.16.