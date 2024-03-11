Put Some Respect On His Name: Kobe Bryant’s Statue Has Multiple Embarrassing Typos And What A Disgrace To The Mamba

Just … how?

Everybody makes mistakes, everybody makes typos (I do it all the time), but how stupid do you have to be to make them AND not correct them on what’s supposed to be an iconic Kobe Bryant statue?

That’s exactly what happened in Los Angeles with the new Black Mamba statue that was unveiled Feb. 8 outside Crypto.com Arena, and the creators are being cooked for it. And rightfully so.

These obvious clowns made multiple typos on the statue, which included misspelling the names of two players featured on the statue, and on top of that, a butchering of a common phrase in sports. (RELATED: Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert Fined A Whopping $100,000 After Outright Disrespectful Money Gesture Towards Referees)

Images of the Kobe statue show the names of former players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer and the phrase “coach’s decision” all misspelled … like seriously, how do you misspell “coach’s decision”?

“Jose Calderson” … “Vom Wafer” … “Coach’s Decicion” … yeah, I don’t get it either.

“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Lakers told ESPN.

It seems like Kobe Bryant’s statue has misspelled ‘Jose Calderon,’ ‘Von Wafer,’ and ‘Coach’s Decision.’ 😬 (h/t @drevoigt ) pic.twitter.com/Xg2DFRHltS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 11, 2024

This is absolutely disrespectful to Kobe. I think I’ve made that clear.

But another big takeaway from this story: How are we just now finding out about this an entire month after the statue was unveiled? The Lakers knew, Lakers fans apparently knew, so why is this all of a sudden becoming a story now?

Lazy media or a cover-up?

I’ll let you decide. *stirs the pot*