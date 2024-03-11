Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert Fined A Whopping $100,000 After Outright Disrespectful Money Gesture Towards Referees

The disrespect was real with this one.

Rudy Gobert, the superstar center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been hit with a massive fine from the NBA after making a hand gesture to referees implying that they had money on the game. Things went down Friday night in the T-Wolves game taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock, the Timberwolves were holding a 97-96 advantage over the Cavaliers. Well, Gobert ended up being knocked with a foul, which happened to be his sixth to cause him to be fouled out. And to put it nicely, the Minnesota superstar wasn’t happy about it whatsoever. (RELATED: Former Vanderbilt QB Mo Hasan Claims ‘Italian Mob’ Offered Him $300,000 To Fix Games)

While walking off the floor, Gobert was rubbing his fingers together, making a money gesture to imply that the zebras were betting on the game. In response, officials hit him with a technical foul.

Understandably so, the NBA wasn’t playing that — AT ALL. And as a result, they hit him with a whopping $100,000 fine, according to an announcement from the league themselves.

WATCH:

Rudy Gobert gets a technical foul for making the money sign at officials after fouling out. pic.twitter.com/AXdGSkowMU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 9, 2024

I got a nice little chuckle out of this, but I also get why the NBA is being so aggressive in their punishment.

Even though sports betting is getting legalized all over the country, it’s still one of those things that people get sensitive about, and with the league running a business that’s obviously centered around sports, they’re not trying to have any implying whatsoever that games are being rigged.

$100,000 … that’s a lot even for an NBA player.