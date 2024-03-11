Raiders Hire True Blue American QB Gardner Minshew On Bargain Deal. I Have A Feeling They Won’t Regret It

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and I think it’s an absolute bargain for them.

Minshew is coming off a year when he stepped in for injured Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and led Indy to a 7-6 record in his time as a starter on his way to a Pro Bowl campaign.

Compensation update: The #Raiders are signing QB Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal that includes $15M fully guaranteed, per sources. Strong money for their potential 2024 starting QB. pic.twitter.com/Jsl9ycNCK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

The man, the myth, the legend that is Gardner Minshew has been an electric presence in the NFL, sporting a killer mustache and dropping some all-time banger quotes. (RELATED: Star Defensive Tackle Gets Insane Nine-Figure Deal, Might Make New Team Best Defensive Line In League)

“Vincent Van Gogh, people told him, ‘You can’t be a great painter, you only have one ear.’ You know what he said? ‘I can’t hear you,'” Minshew said in a 2020 Players Tribune interview. Sure, he stole it from a movie, but give the man a break.

Minshew is a football guy on and off the field. While he’s spent time shuttling between starter and backup status in his five-year NFL career, the former sixth-round pick proved he’s capable of leading a franchise to winning record.

He’s also just so clearly a red-blooded American.

I fully subscribe to the working theory of Minshew-mania. After a hot start to his NFL career as the Jaguars 2019 starter, Minshew struggled in 2020 and was eventually benched. After spending a couple years as the backup in Philly, Minshew signed with the Colts prior to the 2023 season as a backup. But when Minshew was thrust into the crucible, he answered the call and delivered for Indy.

If given the chance to start in Vegas, and all signs point to the fact that he will compete with incumbent Aidan O’Connell for the gig.

I have no doubt he will answer the call in Vegas too.

With that mustache, how could he not?