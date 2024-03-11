Megadeal Makes Landon Dickerson Highest-Paid Guard In NFL History … Finally Hog Mollies Get The Respect They Deserve

The Philadelphia Eagles just gave star guard Landon Dickerson a massive four-year, $84 million deal making him the highest paid guard in NFL history, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dickerson’s deal is worth a base value of $84 million with incentive potential that could see it boosted to $87 million total. $50 million of the money is guaranteed, Schefter noted.

His $21 million per year just beats out Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom, who Atlanta signed to a then-record five-year, $105 million deal. While Lindstrom’s total contract is worth more, Dickerson beats him out in average annual value by half a million.

Compensation update: Landon Dickerson’s four-year extension with the Eagles: 🏈Base Value: $84M

🏈Max Value: $87M

🏈Total Guarantee: $50M

🏈Signing Bonus: $20M

🏈APY: $21M per year Contract makes him highest paid guard in NFL history. He was in the last year of his deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Dickerson’s megadeal marks the second straight year an NFL team has handed an interior offensive lineman a massive contract after Lindstrom got broken off last year. (RELATED: NFL Team Ships Out Former Star QB For Next To Nothing, They REALLY Wanted Him Gone)

It’s about damn time these guys get the recognition they deserve. While second rate receivers complain that $21.8 million isn’t good enough for them *cough Tee Higgins cough* the highest paid guard in the league still makes less than the franchise tag amount for the flashier positions like receiver. Meanwhile it’s the linemen in the trenches who accrue the most wear and tear on their massive bodies.

Take Dickerson’s former teammate Jason Kelce for example. The dude was so beat up that he just couldn’t do it anymore. He cried at a press conference for 45 minutes because of how much he loves football and STILL had to walk away from the game he loves because his body is just broken.

There is arguably no less heralded position in sports than the interior offensive lineman, especially relative to their importance on the field.

The hog mollies, as disgraced former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman called them, never get much love, but see how quickly your team falls apart without them. I salute you hog mollies. May you always get what you deserve.