Legendary NFL Center Jason Kelce Officially Retires

Legendary Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announced his long-anticipated retirement during an emotional Monday afternoon press conference broadcasted to an Eagles’ YouTube page.

A teary Kelce thanked almost every person he’s ever met, giving praise and gratitude to his many football coaches as well as his high school lacrosse and hockey coaches and his band teacher.

Kelce thanked a litany of people at the NFL level including the four head coaches he’s played under in his 13-year career, all played with the Eagles.

The Eagles selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft and got arguably the greatest center in NFL history. Kelce received seven Pro Bowl selections and was honored as a first-team All-Pro in six of the last seven years.

Kelce’s professional career culminated in an Eagles victory in Super Bowl LII in 2018. Kelce delivered an iconic speech at the Super Bowl parade, fully clad in a now-infamous mummers’ outfit, that immortalized him as a Philadelphia sporting icon.

“That wasn’t my speech, it was Philadelphia’s,” he said in Monday’s press conference.

Kelce also explained that head coach Nick Sirianni has been bribing him for years, sending him kegs of beer to keep him in Eagles green. (RELATED: ‘I Was Blackout Drunk’: Beer-Chugging NFL Legend Who Stole Show Explains How His Wife Felt With Taylor Swift There)

“I won’t forget Nick Sirianni sending me kegs of beer to convince me to keep playing these past few years, he knows the key to my heart.”

Kelce telegraphed his retirement speech on Twitter on Monday morning, tweeting, “No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon.”

While the absolute legend doesn’t go out quite on top, he lamented the pain he felt in getting bounced from the playoffs early in the speech. But he goes out as a universally respected and loved icon and I tip my hat to him.