Freshly Fired Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Lands New Gig As Steelers’ Offensive Coordinator: REPORT

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith landed a new gig as the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Smith lost his job as Falcons head coach after three straight 7-10 seasons, leaving his only three years as a head coach without a winning record.

His mediocre tenure was punctuated by a fiery exchange with New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen after the Saints punched in a garbage time touchdown to run up the score on Atlanta.

The most lasting image of Smith’s time in Atlanta will be this:

Falcons HC Arthur Smith had some words for Saints HC Dennis Allen in a heated exchange after the game.

Still, Smith will get a chance to run back his old role as a play caller, something he did with great success during his time as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee from 2019-2020. Smith finished second in yards and fourth in points during his final year.

Smith will replace coordinator Matt Canada, who head coach Mike Tomlin fired midseason. In his two and a half seasons, Pittsburgh never ranked higher than 23rd in yards or 21st in points. (RELATED: Still Got It: Tom Brady Hits Perfect Pass At Gala)

Steelers fans, who had rejoiced after Canada’s long-desired dismissal, took to Twitter to express their feelings of disappointment over Smith, who many felt was not a significant enough departure from Canada’s lackluster offensive approach.

One Steelers beat writer called it a “very average feeling hire.”

Many more posted memes depicting how similar they perceive Smith and Canada to be.

While I completely understand the frustrations of Steeler nation, I have to disagree with their disappointment. Nobody is as bad as Matt Canada, and Smith has a solid track record as an offensive coordinator, despite his mediocre head coaching tenure.