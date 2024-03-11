Pro Wrestler Yutaka Yoshie Dies Suddenly After Match

Japanese professional wrestler Yutaka Yoshie died immediately after a match on Sunday. He was 50 years old.

Yoshie fell ill in the locker room following a match he competed in as part of All Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Takasaki tournament.

“After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the game, his condition suddenly deteriorated, and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home,” wrote AJPW on Twitter, according to a translation by Wrestling Inc. “We would like to remember Yutaka Yoshie’s achievements during his lifetime and pray for his soul to rest in peace.” (RELATED: Muhammad Ali To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame)

Yoshie’s final match in a tag-team bout in which he partnered with Ryo Inoue to take on Hokuto Omori and Ryoji Choi, according to Yahoo Japan. Yoshie did not appear to have any health issues during the match, the outlet noted.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former IWGP Tag Team Champion Yutaka Yoshie yesterday at the age of 50. Our deepest sympathies go to Yoshie’s family, friends and fans. In memoriam: https://t.co/igbdsVC4zB pic.twitter.com/V49gpqO6Fn — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 11, 2024

In 1994, Yoshie made his debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning the IWGP tag team championship in 2003 alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi.

“At 180 cm and 160kg (5-foot-11, 350 pounds), Yoshie was a true gentle giant whose bright disposition, contrasted with powerful in-ring offense made him a popular figure wherever he went,” NJPW wrote in a tribute to the wrestler, according to the New York Post.