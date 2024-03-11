Sports

Pro Wrestler Yutaka Yoshie Dies Suddenly After Match

Alex Buettiker, a referee whose ring name is Waylon Alexander, rests on the ropes during drills at Boogie's Pro Wrestling Camp May 22, 2016 in Shawsville, Virginia. The camp, which is entering its 25th year, is located in rural southern Virginia is run by retired professional wrestler who uses the ring name. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Japanese professional wrestler Yutaka Yoshie died immediately after a match on Sunday. He was 50 years old.

Yoshie fell ill in the locker room following a match he competed in as part of All Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Takasaki tournament.

“After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the game, his condition suddenly deteriorated, and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home,” wrote AJPW on Twitter, according to a translation by Wrestling Inc. “We would like to remember Yutaka Yoshie’s achievements during his lifetime and pray for his soul to rest in peace.” (RELATED: Muhammad Ali To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame)

Yoshie’s final match in a tag-team bout in which he partnered with Ryo Inoue to take on Hokuto Omori and Ryoji Choi, according to Yahoo Japan. Yoshie did not appear to have any health issues during the match, the outlet noted.

In 1994, Yoshie made his debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning the IWGP tag team championship in 2003 alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi.

“At 180 cm and 160kg (5-foot-11, 350 pounds), Yoshie was a true gentle giant whose bright disposition, contrasted with powerful in-ring offense made him a popular figure wherever he went,” NJPW wrote in a tribute to the wrestler, according to the New York Post.