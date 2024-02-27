Ole Anderson, One Of The Legendary ‘Four Horsemen’, Dead At 81

Ole Anderson, a legendary professional wrestler and “Four Horsemen” founding father, passed away Monday. He was 81 years old. Anderson also served time as a manager and promoter, being known for his tough-guy attitude.

It’s currently not known how Anderson died nor the location of where.

Real name Alan Rogowski, Anderson was born Sept. 22, 1942 in Minneapolis, according to CBS Sports. Both family and friends made posts about the wrestling legend’s death on their respective social media accounts.

The iconic faction known as the “Four Horsemen” had a long run of dominance in multiple promotions throughout the Southeast. The crew’s initial roster was Anderson, Arn Anderson, Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard. Their manager was J.J. Dillon. Real name Martin Lunde, Arn Anderson had quite the resemblance to Ole, hence their names and their tag team known as the Minnesota Wrecking Crew.

WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anderson’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/LmG4sCKu3y — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

Following a run in Florida, Ole Anderson wrestled in Georgia Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling from 1972 to the 1990s.

During this time is when the Four Horsemen rose to fame, with other legends such as Sting, Lex Luger and Barry Windham joining the stable. Anderson was known for being a wizard at promos, flexing about the Horsemen’s power and disrespecting rivals.

One of his biggest enemies, if not the biggest, was Dusty “The American Dream” Rhodes — Rhodes played the role of babyface. (RELATED: NBA Legend Robert Reid Dead At 68)

Anderson was an occasional manager for the Four Horsemen in retirement.