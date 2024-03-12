Aaron Jones Issues Straight-Up Middle Finger To Packers By Signing With Rival Vikings

This Packers-Vikings rivalry just got a lot more entertaining.

Just a day after the Green Bay Packers cut him, running back Aaron Jones is expected to ink a one-year, $7 million contract with … duh, duh, duhhh! … the Minnesota Vikings. Yes, the Packers’ rival, according to an announcement from the franchise Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Jameis Winston Signs With Cleveland Browns On One-Year Deal … But Why?)

After seven campaigns with the Packers, Jones is ranked third among the franchise’s all-time leading rushers. Green Bay cut him Monday in order to create space for another running back, Josh Jacobs, who joined the Packers on a four-year, $48 million contract.

The 29-year-old Jones will be joining a reformed Minnesota offense that also happens to be looking for a new quarterback after Kirk Cousins left to sign with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal.

WATCH:

Adding more juice to the backfield 🧃 The #Vikings have agreed to terms with RB Aaron Jones (@Showtyme_33). 📰: https://t.co/PjOVLkUkBM pic.twitter.com/fdmLnEchyx — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 12, 2024

Man, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers straight-up played cut-throat as hell with each other in this whole saga.

Green Bay pretty much screwed Jones by replacing him with Josh Jacobs and cutting him in the process, so what does Jones do in retaliation?

Oh, just sign with the Packers’ most hated rival in the Minnesota Vikings. Like, damn!

It actually reminds me of the Rick James skit on “Chappelle’s Show” — COOOLD-BLOOODED!

Man, this cut-throat stuff just makes the grind so much more fun.