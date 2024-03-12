REPORT: Jameis Winston Signs With Cleveland Browns On One-Year Deal … But Why?

Why the Cleveland Browns?

Jameis Winston has signed with the franchise on a one-year deal, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Schultz also reports that the deal is worth around $8.7 million.

Mainly as the backup quarterback, Winston has been with the New Orleans Saints the past four seasons. In 2021, he started the first seven games of the campaign, putting up a 5-2 record before ultimately going down with a torn ACL. (RELATED: Shaq Barrett Upgrades From Tampa To Miami On 1-Year, $9 Million Deal With Dolphins: REPORT)

Making an appearance in seven contests in 2023, Winston completed 25 of his 47 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns — he also had three interceptions on the stat sheet.

It’s expected that Winston will be the Browns‘ backup behind Deshaun Watson, and the Winston signing also signals that Cleveland is most likely done with Joe Flacco.

BREAKING: Free agent QB Jameis Winston is close to finalizing a 1-year deal worth up to $8.7M with the #Browns, sources tell @BleacherReport. Winston fielded interest from multiple teams and decided this morning that he’s going to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/h7wReAN66T — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

I get why the Cleveland Browns are signing Jameis Winston, but why would Jameis want to sign with the Browns?

I understand that he’s probably gotten used to the backup role and potentially views himself as a backup quarterback type, but you’d think Jameis would want to get a starter job somewhere with what short time he has left in the league. At the same time though — and I can’t blame him if this is the case — but maybe he’s just trying to collect an easy check while preserving his body.

That last part actually doesn’t sound like a bad idea … hey, do you, Jameis.