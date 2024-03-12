‘Leapt From Her Seat’: Cameras Apparently Didn’t Catch An Epic Meltdown At The Oscars

Cameras apparently missed a colossal meltdown between Ariana Grande and Diane Warren at the Oscars, Sunday, and the details are just now starting to emerge.

Reports have surfaced suggesting Warren threw a full-on tantrum after Ariana Grande failed to say the names of all the five best original song nominees before announcing the winner was Billie Eilish, for the “Barbie” hit song, “What Was I Made For?” Warren was so upset about not hearing her name spoken on the stage as a nominee in this category that she got up and stormed out, looking for someone to complain to, according to Puck.

“Diane Warren gets dragged sometimes for attaching her awards-bait power ballads to random movies in pursuit of an Oscar,” Puck wrote shortly after the Academy Awards.

“But it’s not her fault she’s been nominated a record 15 times without winning, this year for “The Fire Inside” from the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie,” they said.

They went on to discuss Warren’s alleged behavior at the Oscars, which apparently was not captured on camera as it happened off-side from the main action.

“What was Warren’s fault, however, was the mini-tantrum she threw after presenter Ariana Grande skipped the names and credits of all five best original song nominees before revealing “What Was I Made For?” as the winner,” they wrote.

“According to two eyewitnesses, Warren was so pissed at not being mentioned there, she leapt from her seat and started running around the orchestra level looking for board of governors members to complain to,” Puck said.

Warren’s meltdown may not have gotten any airtime, but apparently there were witnesses to the drama.

"Eva Longoria, director of Flamin' Hot, saw the unfolding scene and bailed for the lobby," Puck wrote.

No public statements have been issued by Warren, Longoria or Grande about the alleged incident.