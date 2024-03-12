MLB Legend Darryl Strawberry Suffers Heart Attack

Darryl Strawberry, a former star of the New York Mets and Yankees, suffered a heart attack and is currently recovering at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

A spokesman for the Mets, Jay Horwitz, stated Tuesday that Strawberry had the heart attack Monday, just a day before his 62nd birthday.

“I am so happy and honored to report that all is well,” Strawberry captioned a picture of himself at the hospital that he published on Instagram. (RELATED: Muhammad Ali To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame)

A resident of O’Fallon, Missouri, Strawberry is currently resting in the hospital and is comfortable, according to Horwitz.

“On behalf of the entire organization we are sending positive thoughts to Darryl Strawberry, his wife Tracy and his entire family after last night’s heart attack,” said Mets owner Steve Cohen in a statement with his wife Alex. “We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1.”

Strawberry’s No. 18 will be retired April 14 by the Mets following the retirement of Dwight Gooden’s No. 16. Both were members of the 1986 World Series championship team.

From 1983-90 when he played with the Mets, Strawberry was named an All-Star seven times. In 1983, he won the NL Rookie of the Year.

Altogether, Strawberry played 17 seasons in MLB, hitting .259 with 335 career home runs, 1,000 RBIs and 221 stolen bases. Besides the Mets, he also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1991-93), San Francisco Giants (1994) and New York Yankees (1995-99). He was a member of three World Series-winning teams, one with the Mets and the other two coming with the Yankees.