Isiah Thomas Demands Apology From Michael Jordan After The G.O.A.T. Blasted Him As An ‘A**hole’

It’s on just like the ’90s!

As we all know, the rivalry between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan sparked up back in the early 1990s, this as a result of Jordan’s Bulls overtaking Thomas’ Pistons as the best team in the NBA.

Well, if you don’t remember, that beef got sparked back up four years ago when Jordan blasted Thomas as an “a**hole” in the documentary “The Last Dance.”

Following the airing of it, Thomas made the claim that he wasn’t aware that Jordan didn’t like him.

A couple of years later in 2022, Thomas then demanded that Jordan issue him an apology.

“When I was watching The Last Dance, I’m sitting there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” said Thomas, according to Eurohoops. (RELATED: All That Hype For Nothing: The ‘Next Great Thing’ Victor Wembanyama Got Flat-Out Posterized By Trayce Jackson-Davis)

“And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a** hole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a** hole. I’m like wait a minute, time out.”

“Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”

Fast forward to 2024, and Thomas is still wanting that apology.

“This dude got on national television, international television, and called me an a**hole,” Thomas told Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green while on his podcast. “Somebody who’s been really good to him.”

“And until he apologizes on international television, we … no conversation. You can’t apologize and have a private dinner when you done embarrassed me publicly. If you didn’t mean it, say it publicly. Now if you meant it, let it stand. I’m good with that.”

“Until he apologizes on international television… ain’t no conversation” —@IsiahThomas tells @Money23Green why his relationship with Jordan isn’t salvageable pic.twitter.com/sUXuXr7Jq2 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 12, 2024

I think it’s safe to say these two will be beefin’ even in their graves — in true ’90s NBA fashion.