Shaq Barrett Upgrades From Tampa To Miami On 1-Year, $9 Million Deal With Dolphins: REPORT

Not a bad move to help cope with the Christian Wilkins loss — that ish hurt.

Linebacker Shaq Barrett is planning on signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. The deal is for one year and is worth around $9 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

For the past five seasons, the 31-year-old Barrett has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a ring in Super Bowl LV with the franchise in 2020. In 2019, he led the NFL with a tally of 19.5 sacks. (RELATED: The Betting Odds Are In: Who Are The Early Favorites To Win Super Bowl LIX After A Wild Day 1 Of NFL Free Agency?)

In 2023, Barrett recorded 4.5 sacks to go along with his nine quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. He also put up three forced fumbles and one interception on the stat sheet.

Barrett was released by the Buccaneers in late February.

Playing nine seasons in the NFL suiting up for the Bucs and Denver Broncos, Barrett so far has 59.0 career sacks and 73 tackles for loss, as well as 125 quarterback hits — these numbers came in 131 games.

BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Shaq Barrett tells me he’s signing with the #Dolphins. @BleacherReport The 2x Super Bowl champ and former All-Pro has 59 career sacks. pic.twitter.com/S843uHUxsf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

Free-agent Shaq Barrett has agreed to terms with the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/jaYCCWEVtX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Could you make the argument that Shaq Barrett is washed up?

Sure, but as a Dolphins fan and still dealing with the Christian Wilkins loss, I’ll take him to soothe that pain a little bit.