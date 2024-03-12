Slate Gets Smacked By Funniest Community Note Ever After Claiming Sydney Sweeney’s Boobs ‘Are Not That Big’

A three-word community note on Twitter absolutely ripped apart Slate magazine Tuesday over actress Sydney Sweeney’s incredible boobs.

If there’s one thing every single American can agree on, it’s that Sydney Sweeney is the 2020’s ultimate icon. Not only is she an exceptionally talented actress, but she’s easily the hottest woman in Hollywood. As much as I hate to objectify a woman with such a diligent work ethic, she also has incredible boobs.

However, like with all great unifiers such as Sweeney, there is always at least one fun sponge who has to spew some hate.

Slate published an article Monday claiming that the “Euphoria” star’s infamous boobs “are not that big.” Apparently, being able to wear a “plunging Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown” without an obvious bra means Sweeney’s boobs aren’t actually “big” by this one writer’s definition. Thankfully, Twitter’s community notes was there to set the record straight.

It needs to be said: Sydney Sweeney’s boobs are not that big https://t.co/L4hbmNEs9a — Slate (@Slate) March 11, 2024

Under Slate’s post, readers quickly noted that actually, “yes they are” that big. But we don’t want you to have to go back and forth on this debate. Decide for yourself with this selection of Sweeney’s Instagram posts (which are inspiring me to get my butt to the gym).

Sweeney is also the first person to defend her excellent boobs. She considered getting a breast reduction when she was a teenager because they were just too big. “My mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college,’” she said in a recent interview. “And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Proves It’s Pretty Easy To Smuggle Bombs Into Europe)

Here’s the takeaway today: Sweeney is a national treasure. We must protect her at all costs, no matter what.