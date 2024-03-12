‘It Felt A Little Dirty’: Tucker Carlson Tells Chris Cuomo Why He ‘Went After’ Him

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson told former CNN host Chris Cuomo Monday why he repeatedly “went after” him on his primetime show.

Carlson, the co-founder of the Daily Caller, said in his first television he frequently criticized Cuomo because of his dislike of CNN, admitting that he “felt a little dirty” while doing so.

“Because I’m a dick, probably,” Carlson told Cuomo. “Because I don’t like CNN. And I really mean that, in my heart of hearts, I really … I don’t know.”

“How can you not know? It was so intentional, frequent,” Cuomo replied. “Did it feel good to come after me?”

“I felt a little dirty,” Carlson said. “You know I’m not really a dirty good guy. You know what I mean? The cameras aren’t picking up all the people sitting here. But, I mean in the sense that. You know, I don’t want to use any kind of sexual metaphor, but there is one for this. It’s like something you shouldn’t be doing. But there’s kind of the animal thrill of doing something wrong. I guess that’s what I would say.”

Carlson was a frequent critic of Cuomo on his primetime show before Fox News cut ties with him in April 2023. Carlson has since launched his own media outlet, called Tucker Carlson Network (TCN), where he posts interviews and exclusive videos. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Reveals His Hope For Humanity, Urges Against ‘Tampering With The Secret Sauce’)

Cuomo joined NewsNation to host his own show after being fired from CNN in December 2021 over a conflict of interests. The former CNN anchor advised his brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during the sexual misconduct scandals that prompted his resignation on Aug. 31, 2021.

Carlson revealed that Cuomo was “one of the very first” to call him after being ousted from Fox News. The former CNN host said “a couple of guys” called him after he himself was fired. However, Cuomo told Carlson that “none of the ones you know or you recognize with the CNN brand” reached out.

“It never ends well. I mean, it doesn’t. It always ends in tears. These relationships with these media companies,” Carlson said. “I’ve lived it.”