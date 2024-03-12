‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Gives Intimate Insight On Season Five

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes offered some intimate details about the show’s final season during a People exclusive interview published Friday.

Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, the likely rightful heir to the fictional Dutton-Yellowstone ranch on hit cowboy drama “Yellowstone,” created by the now-mogul-status writer Taylor Sheridan. “Yellowstone” season five part II will be the final installation of episodes for the flagship franchise show, and is expected to hit screens in late 2024. But what does the show mean to one of the men who’s been there since the start?

“Through these characters, I get to explore parts of life that I wouldn’t before. Clearly in [“Yellowstone”], exploring this western lifestyle that I had never lived before. I was never a cowboy. I’d never ridden horses. I’d never lived in the West. Now I live in Montana,” Grimes told People. “I mean, it really does inform a lot of things about who I am, which then informs the music. So I think they’re related in a pretty strong way.”

But what about the finale? Grimes told People he started the show in 2017, and the cast and crew have become “like a second family” to him. “It’s been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding. It’s changed my life in every way possible,” he added. (RELATED: Here’s Everything That Went Down With ‘Yellowstone’ In 2023, And What To Expect From 2024)

“Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad. I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I’m ready to know how it ends. I’m ready to tell the end of the story,” he told the outlet, heartbreakingly.

There’s a strong chance Grimes could end up with his own spin-off series. Some of the cast have already been tipped to join the first present-day spin-off, “2024.” Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer are also in discussions to lead the series.