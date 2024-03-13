50 Cent Issues Stern Warning Against Beam Suntory That Allegedly Embezzled Money

Rapper and actor 50 Cent took to Instagram to warn the distributor of his liquor brand Monday.

The mogul, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is taking a stand against the corporate giant Beam Suntory, distributor of his liquor brand, Sire Spirits. Jackson has accused the company of being involved in an embezzlement scheme that he claims nearly cost him millions.

“@beamsuntory is gonna pay for what they did trust me,” the musician wrote in the caption alongside a video of a Fox 5 NY report. “These big companies think they can get away with anything. It has cost me millions in legal fees. They are gonna find out I’m not the one you want to play with. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”

The rapper then uploaded another version of the video he previously uploaded. “Here is a clearer version of the News, @beamsuntory @jimbeamofficial I’m not the guy you want to get started,” he wrote. “In nicest way I’m gonna need my money by Monday.”

Jackson’s confrontation with Beam Suntory escalated following his claim that the company was complicit in fraudulent activities, leading to inflated costs and kickbacks estimated at around $6 million, according to Fox 5 NY. The company’s alleged actions resulted in excessive payments for taxes, customs, duties, and insurance. (RELATED: ‘WTF’: 50 Cent Criticizes California’s Decision To Give Illegal Immigrants Health Care)

“Because these illicit commissions were baked into the price of the product, Sire Spirits overpaid on taxes, overpaid on customs and duties, overpaid on insurance, which are marked towards the value of the product,” Sire Spirits attorney Craig Weiner told Fox 5 NY. “Beam Suntory’s role here is extraordinarily troubling. Beam Suntory’s Chief Commercial Officer, a gentleman by the name of Julious Grant, acting as an employee, as an officer of the company, acting under the actual and parent authority of Beam Suntory facilitated the entire fraud as we plead in our complaint.”

Beam Suntory strongly refuted any misconduct claims in an email statement sent to Fox 5 NY Tuesday.

“Beam Suntory vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing. It had no involvement in or knowledge of the fraudulent activity alleged in the complaint, and any allegation to the contrary has no basis in fact,” the company stated, according to Fox 5 NY. “It is undisputed that we honored all prior obligations to Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits, and it is very unfortunate that the parties involved continue to misrepresent the facts and misdirect blame in an attempt to recover fees and damages.”