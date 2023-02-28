Courteney Cox Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Famous actress Courteney Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday.

The 58-year-old actress, best known for her role as Monica Gellar on the hit sitcom “Friends,” was joined by co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston as she accepted the honor. “They’re such wonderful friends of mine, and they’re family to me, so it felt really comfortable … they’re my sisters,” Cox told People.

“I love you all so much and it’s so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private,” Cox told Kudrow, Aniston, and Laura Dern, according to the outlet.

Aniston and Kudrow also took the podium to share heartfelt words for the star. In a joint speech, they sang the praises of Cox as a friend, confidant and talented actress.

“We’re very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters,” Aniston said in the video. “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney.”

“From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you,” Aniston said of her friend. (RELATED: Courteney Cox Sets The Record Straight On Prince Harry’s Confession About Doing Drugs At Her House)

Kudrow shared that it was Cox who initially formed the bond with her and the rest of the cast of “Friends” which led them “to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I’ll say, the history of television,” Kudrow said.

The pair concluded their speech with a message for Cox.

“Courteney, we just want to say that we’re deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and — what’s most important — a truly good and decent human being,” Kudrow said. “And thank you for enriching our lives personally.”

“And as fans we want to thank you for making us laugh,” Aniston added. “Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke.”

The male leads from “Friends” — David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc — were notably missing from the event.