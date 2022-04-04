Lenny Kravitz Graces The Grammy Stage With An Epic Rock Performance

Legendary artist Lenny Kravitz graced the stage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, alongside fellow artists Travis Barker and H.E.R.

Las Vegas played host to the awards show, featuring an epic rock performance by H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz, and Travis Barker. The three talented artists rocked out to a musical medley including H.E.R.’s “Damage,” We Made It,” and Kravitz’ own “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” according to Billboard. The trio dominated the stage, “with H.E.R. and Kravitz trading ferocious guitar riffs as Barker expertly slammed on the drums behind them,” the outlet reported.

Kravitz arrived at the Grammy Awards wearing his signature sunglasses and dressed in “a custom sparkling, deep V see-through silver metal tank by Natalia Fedner, black leather pants and heeled boots, as well as matching layered chain necklaces, for a head-turning rock ‘n’ roll look,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Kravitz and H.E.R. moved across the stage while putting on their high-energy rock show. H.E.R. kicked off the live performance and was later joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and the legendary Kravitz. “H.E.R. and Kravitz both shredded through the song as though their lives depended on it,” reported Loudwire, while Billboard described it as a “blowout performance.” (RELATED: Kanye West Pulled From Grammy’s Due To ‘Concerning Online Behavior’)

Kravitz first released “Are You Gonna Go My way” in 1993, and was the first single released from his third album. The song has since been covered by a number of artists including Metallica and Spice Girl Mel B, according to Billboard. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis also joined the stars onstage, the outlet reported. Aside from his rock performance, Kravitz also took the stage to present an award. He called Jon Batiste to the stage to accept his statue for Album of the Year, the outlet noted.

H.E.R. was nominated for a number of Grammy awards, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for “Back Of My Mind,” as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Damage.” She also reportedly received a nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” with Tauren Wells. Lenny Kravitz is a 4- time Grammy Award winner, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 2022 Grammy Awards hosted a number of standout performances, including Justin Bieber, BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow and many more.