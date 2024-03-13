Liberal Sports Icon Steph Curry Floats Future Presidential Run, Internet Immediately Points Out His Housing Hypocrisy

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry floated the idea of a potential future presidential run during a Tuesday morning CBS interview and Twitter users immediately jumped on him for his hypocrisy on housing.

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for, for good in the way that I can so, if that’s the way to do it then … I’m not saying the presidency, but…” Curry said during a Tuesday interview with CBS’ Jericka Duncan.

“But wait you said maybe?” Duncan asked.

“Maybe. If politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics, you know, that we can do,” Curry stated.

“You’re not ruling it out?” Duncan asked.

“No,” Curry replied.

“2028, you never know,” Duncan added.

“Not that soon,” Curry replied, laughing.

Steph Curry for president? 2028? Maybe, he says. pic.twitter.com/gLS0OsUSJD — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 12, 2024

Curry, who has previously championed a number of liberal causes, lauded Colin Kaepernick and reportedly won an award for social justice, pondered his political future with Duncan amidst his age-35 season with the Golden State Warriors.

The future Hall of Famer is probably the greatest shooter in NBA history. He’s amassed two MVP awards and four championships in a legendary career and is now clearly looking forward to new horizons.

But while he may have his eye on the White House, his handling of a different house may halt his political career before it even begins.

After his dalliance with the idea of playing prez hit the interwebs, some Twitter users were quick to point out that while he may espouse liberal values in rhetoric, there’s at least one glaring example where he did not do so in practice.

“Steph ‘NIMBY’ Curry fought to block affordable housing near his $30 million dollar mansion,” Substack writer Sam Deutsch wrote on Twitter.

Steph “NIMBY” Curry fought to block affordable housing near his $30 million dollar mansion https://t.co/IHpHgGDBXG pic.twitter.com/4IMKC6jGhC — sam (@sam_d_1995) March 12, 2024

NIMBY, an acronym for “Not In My Backyard,” refers to Curry’s objection to his town of Atherton, California building affordable and multi-family housing near his home.

Curry wrote a letter to the town expressing his “major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us” in Jan. 2023, according to the letter which was obtained by The Almanac. (RELATED: Champion Baller Has A Chance To Prove Male Athletic Supremacy Once And For All)

“As Atherton residents … we have been following along with the housing element updates with special interest in the 23 Oakwood property. We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home,” the letter reportedly read.

A masterful job in double-speak by Curry here. I’m going to start using that line to halt developments in my own neighborhood. “I hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but keep these smelly poor people on the other side of town please.”

While Curry’s concerns could easily be viewed as a reasonable objection to what he views as encroachment on his privacy, he’s built his political brand on a sense of compassion and fairness, touting achievements in women’s sports and even developing a line of basketball shoes for girls. When you posture yourself as the people’s champ, you can’t turn around and do something that could be interpreted as elitist. If you do, you’re gonna get clowned for it.

Demolition workers in low income housing neighbourhoods in the Curry Administration pic.twitter.com/bT5rzQVJ1X https://t.co/hPswKeH1ad — 🎒 (@CookedByScott) March 12, 2024

This saga may serve as a lesson to Curry if he wants any kind of political future. You need to consider the impact of every decision you make because, if you run for President of these United States, every single thing you do will be scrutinized. Especially something as tone deaf and aristocratic as this.