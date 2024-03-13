NFL Network Hacks Clown Aaron Rodgers Over Potentially Becoming Robert F. Kennedy’s Vice Presidential Candidate

I’m no fan of Aaron Rodgers, but these NFL Network guys are straight up NERDS.

When the news broke about New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers possibly being the vice presidential candidate of Robert F. Kennedy, people lost their complete ish, and understandably so — I love RFK, but Aaron Rodgers?

Why not somebody like Alex Jones? Roger Stone? Andrew Tate? Vivek Ramaswamy? AARON RODGERS?! (RELATED: Simone Biles Pours Salt Into The Wound After Husband And Ex-Packer Jonathan Owens Signs With Rival Chicago Bears)

Regardless, I respect the mindset and the hustle from Robert F. Kennedy here, but “respect” is nothing that this NFL Network crew had, particularly towards Aaron Rodgers. As a matter of fact, they were absolute geeks about it, all four of these clowns, as they mocked and laughed at Rodgers while talking about the news on the air.

And I just wanna say: If I’m over here defending Aaron Rodgers, then you know it was bad.

WATCH:

The NFL Network crew had a field day with the Aaron Rodger V.P. news… “As long as he’s not Surgeon General…” – @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/JXWAx5gNUb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2024

Out of these four guys, the only one I know is Ian Rapoport, and even then … who gives a crap?

Quite frankly, I couldn’t help but to be a little irked with their arrogant laughing and condescending jokes. It’s pretty obvious these guys are left-wing useful idiots and don’t know anything outside of a pigskin. Like, come on, who is their ideal vice presidential candidate that they don’t laugh at? Kamala Harris? (LMAO)

Yeah, I’m sure … what a bunch of weirdos.