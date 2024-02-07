Aaron Rodgers Implores US Elites To Expose ‘F*cked Up’ Corruption Instead Of Slamming Anti-Vaxxers

Joe Rogan and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted Jimmy Kimmel for his focus on unvaccinated people taking precedence over serious issues like child trafficking during a Wednesday episode of Rogan’s podcast.

The pair were discussing the public feud between Rodgers and Kimmel over comments Rodgers made alluding to Kimmel being afraid of the release of billionaire Democratic donor and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Kimmel threatened to sue Rodgers after the quarterback made the comments on the Pat McAfee show in January.

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop “some sort of bottle” when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named. Everyone is excited 🔥 “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn’t come out.” “I’ll… pic.twitter.com/JRzjznVM7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

Rodgers clarified to Rogan that he never meant to insinuate Kimmel’s name would be on the list.

“So when you were saying that he doesn’t want that list to come out, you weren’t saying that he was on that list?” Rogan asked.

“No!” Rodgers exclaimed.

“No, okay. See that’s what a lot of people … if they saw it out of context,” Rogan argued.

“Nobody watched the fucking clip, that’s why,” Rodgers replied. “They just saw a headline. ‘Oh, it’s the anti-vax guy again. Let’s fucking hammer him.'”

Rodgers then criticized Kimmel for focusing more on the unvaccinated than on child trafficking.

“Let’s have the same energy for you talking about the vax and people, if you’re not vaxxed, just being left to die — about these people on the list, because it’s fucked up,” Rodgers said, referring to statements Kimmel had previously made around unvaccinated in hospitals. (RELATED: ‘Tucker Carlson, They Fired Him’: Joe Rogan And Aaron Rodgers Perfectly Describe The Censorship Industrial Complex)

“And what goes on at the top of this shit, and why people were going to Epstein’s island, all all the conspiracies about whether he was a Mossad member and Ghislaine [Maxwell] and her father and all the weird connections, like … I’m for all corruption in all forms being taken down. I don’t give a fuck if you’re on the right side, on the left side, whatever. Expose it. Especially if you’re doing crazy shit like that to kids,” he added.

Rodgers also addressed the absurdity of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell being the sole person arrested and charged, outside of Epstein, in the alleged child trafficking scandal.

“You talking about people going to jail. No one’s gone to jail, you know, who … I mean, Ghislaine Maxwell was charged and in jail for trafficking to … nobody?” Rodgers asked.

“Right — which is wild,” Rogan agreed.