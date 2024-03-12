Editorial

Simone Biles Pours Salt Into The Wound After Husband And Ex-Packer Jonathan Owens Signs With Rival Chicago Bears

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Damn, Simone! You didn’t have to do Packers fans like that!

Simone Biles made it quite clear: She was never a fan of seeing games at the frozen tundra.

News broke Tuesday that the United States Olympian’s husband, Jonathan Owens, was leaving the Green Bay Packers and inking a deal with their rival Chicago Bears.

Well, Biles — completely ignoring the fact that Packers-Bears is a heated rivalry and this is such a traitorous backstab by her husband — outright celebrated the fact that she no longer had to deal with connecting flights to get to Green Bay.

Though, quite frankly, I can’t blame her there. (RELATED: Aaron Jones Issues Straight-Up Middle Finger To Packers By Signing With Rival Vikings)

And not just that, but she celebrated the move, period, definitely pouring some salt into the wounds of Packers fans.

And needless to say, she pissed off all those beautiful Green Bay fans out there.

LMAO … I can’t help but to chuckle at this whole situation. Football fans are wild, man.