Simone Biles Pours Salt Into The Wound After Husband And Ex-Packer Jonathan Owens Signs With Rival Chicago Bears

Damn, Simone! You didn’t have to do Packers fans like that!

Simone Biles made it quite clear: She was never a fan of seeing games at the frozen tundra.

News broke Tuesday that the United States Olympian’s husband, Jonathan Owens, was leaving the Green Bay Packers and inking a deal with their rival Chicago Bears.

Breaking: Jonathan Owens is signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, a source tells @CourtneyRCronin. pic.twitter.com/yAyXUfDOFJ — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2024

Well, Biles — completely ignoring the fact that Packers-Bears is a heated rivalry and this is such a traitorous backstab by her husband — outright celebrated the fact that she no longer had to deal with connecting flights to get to Green Bay.

Though, quite frankly, I can’t blame her there. (RELATED: Aaron Jones Issues Straight-Up Middle Finger To Packers By Signing With Rival Vikings)

And not just that, but she celebrated the move, period, definitely pouring some salt into the wounds of Packers fans.

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

And needless to say, she pissed off all those beautiful Green Bay fans out there.

…aaaaand, there it is. Figured. Go to Chicago and enjoy losing. https://t.co/TKWCQulBMk — Justin Watry (@JustinWatry) March 12, 2024

Wait until she finds out how far Chicago’s airport is away from the stadium. Triple digit Uber charges incoming https://t.co/zc1txT7w6A — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) March 12, 2024

LMAO … I can’t help but to chuckle at this whole situation. Football fans are wild, man.