Star Receiver Calvin Ridley Inks Massive Deal With Tennessee Titans After Betting On Himself

Star former Jaguars and Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley just landed a massive four-year, $92 million deal from the Tennessee Titans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon.

Ridley lands the big money deal, which includes a reported $50 million guaranteed, after a fantastic 2023 season.

His 2023 marked a major comeback as the NFL suspended him for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games.

But Ridley bet on himself (not literally) with a strong 2023 campaign that saw him eclipse 1,000 yards and score eight touchdowns on 76 catches after the Atlanta Falcons traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now Ridley departs Jacksonville, who had reportedly hoped to re-sign him, for their division rival Titans. (RELATED: Monster Running Back Signs With Major Super Bowl Contender)

The Titans seem to be building a new offense in Tennessee. They chose to let their franchise leader in rushing touchdowns Derrick Henry walk, vying instead to bring in former Dallas Cowboys back Tony Pollard.

Ridley will join Pollard and standout receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks in a new-look offense that Titans brass hope will help QB Will Levis take a leap in his second year.