Derrick Henry Signs With Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and star running back Derrick Henry have agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday.

The deal could be worth up to $20 million with incentives and includes a $9 million guarantee, Schefter reported.

Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/jYiY9118kR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Henry spent his entire eight-year career with the Tennessee Titans before reaching free agency this season. He put together a massively productive career, racking up 9,502 rushing yards and a franchise record 90 touchdowns in his career. (RELATED: NFL Team Rebounds From Losing Superstar By Trading For Highly Coveted Defender)

The bruising star back was selected to four Pro Bowls and earned AP Offensive Player of the year honors in a 2020 season that saw him rush for 2,027 yards, making him just the eighth player in NFL history to eclipse 2000 yards on the ground in one season.

The six-foot and three inch, 250 pound running back led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020.

He joins a Ravens running attack that, led by dual threat QB Lamar Jackson, already led the NFL in rushing yards in 2023 by a healthy margin, outrushing their closest opponent by over 260 yards.