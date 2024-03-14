Aaron Rodgers Denies Bombshell Sandy Hook Accusations

New York Jets quarterback and rumored candidate to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate Aaron Rodgers denied a bombshell CNN report that accused him of “false Sandy Hook conspiracy theories” in a Thursday tweet.

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place,” Rodgers tweeted Thursday afternoon.

“Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community,” he concluded.

— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2024



Rodgers was responding to a bombshell CNN report which claimed “in private conversations [he] shared deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real.”

CNN cites their own reporter, Pamela Brown, who claims she heard Rodgers say Sandy Hook was a government job and that the government was ignoring it while at the Kentucky Derby with him in 2013.

Brown previously referenced the alleged conspiracy theories in January, but does not appear to have mentioned the story in the 10+ year span between the time she allegedly heard Rodgers’ claims in 2013 and the January interview. “I remember it was, I think, like, nine years ago that I met him, and he knew I was a CNN reporter, and he was spewing a very disturbing debunked conspiracy theory to me,” Brown claimed during a January appearance on CNN’s “The Lead With Jake Tapper.” (RELATED: ‘Tucker Carlson, They Fired Him’: Joe Rogan And Aaron Rodgers Perfectly Describe The Censorship Industrial Complex)

CNN also cited a second, anonymous source who claims they heard Rodgers say “Sandy Hook never happened … All those children never existed. They were all actors.”

The news’ timing coincided with a New York Times report that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is strongly considering Rodgers for his vice presidential pick, a report the Kennedy campaign confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Kennedy will announce his VP pick on March 26 in Oakland, California, just a few hours away from Rodgers’ hometown of Chico, California, and mere miles from his alma mater, the University of California-Berkeley.