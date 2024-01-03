The Internet’s Biggest Losers Furious At Aaron Rodgers Again. And It’s Stupider Than You Think

Former comedian Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday over a joke about Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. As a result, several losers came out of the woodwork demanding that Disney and ESPN ban Rodgers from being a guest on ESPN-affiliated Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers, appearing on his weekly Tuesday spot on the Pat McAfee Show, insinuated that Kimmel was nervous about the impending release of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s un-redacted client list.

Kimmel quickly fired back on Twitter, threatening to sue Rodgers over the joke and claiming the quarterback is putting his family at risk.

The internet’s dumbest brigade of super woke people took Kimmel, whose show also airs on Disney-owned ABC, and his call for legal action as an opportunity to renew demands that ESPN stop allowing Pat McAfee to have Aaron Rodgers on his show. (RELATED: ‘Kiss Your A** Twice’: Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Reports McAfee Pays For Rodgers Interviews)

It’s time for ESPN to tell McAfee “no more Aaron Rodgers.” Too reckless& counterproductive. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) January 3, 2024

Pittsburgh sports writer Mark Madden thinks ESPN should censor Rodgers for being “too reckless & counterproductive.”

Here’s another, parroting Kimmel’s “tin-foil hat” line that started this Rodgers beef word for word.

This is why you’re paying Pat McAfee $85 million to represent you @espn ? So he can have that tinfoil hat wearing conspiracy theorist @AaronRodgers12 on his show weekly? Spreading lies and slandering people? Maybe somebody should tell Pat real life isn’t WWE Grow up https://t.co/MrPB8FQqDw — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) January 3, 2024

And yet another sports writer with a predictably lazy take. Sarah York says, “McAfee is so close to fumbling the ESPN bag because of Aaron Rodgers.”

McAfee is so close to fumbling the ESPN bag because of Aaron Rodgers — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) January 3, 2024

If anyone is in a position to fumble here, it’s ESPN. They sought out McAfee and his popular independent YouTube show, signing him to a five-year, $85 million deal. Since then, he’s been nothing but a massive success for the “worldwide leader,” raking in viewers for both his daily show on the network, as well as continued viewership on ESPN’s College Gameday program, which McAfee also co-hosts.

McAfee’s weekly interviews with Rodgers have been a mainstay on his program. The pair have built a fun back-and-forth where McAfee pokes and prods at the former-MVP’s tendency to have less mainstream views as well, as the media’s not so rosy view of the signal caller. Rodgers, in return, sometimes says mildly inflammatory things, sometimes in an apparently tongue-in-cheek way, helping boost the signal of McAfee’s program, garnering attention in an attention economy that desperately craves clicks and clickable content.

In the pre-McAfee era, ESPN was badly in need of fresh content. It’s the whole reason they brought him in in the first place. And McAfee, for his part, promised his loyal fans that nothing would change following the deal (sans his promise to curb his use of the F-word.)

I cannot think of a more boneheaded, blatantly political, yep-we’re-caving-to-the-woke-mob-yet-again move than demanding the most entertaining broadcaster scrap a core pillar of his program because you don’t like that he joked about your a famous late night host. Cry about it; Rodgers isn’t going anywhere.