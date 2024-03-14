Appeals Court Rejects Former Trump White House Official’s Request To Stay Out Of Jail During Appeal

A federal appeals court denied former Trump White House official Peter Navarro’s request to stay out of jail while he appeals his conviction.

Navarro, who is appealing his conviction on contempt of Congress charges for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, was ordered this week to report to a Miami prison by March 19 to start his four month sentence. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed on Thursday with U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s earlier denial of his request to pause the jail sentence while his appeal is pending.

“Appellant has not shown that his appeal presents substantial questions of law or fact likely to result in reversal, a new trial, a sentence that does not include a term of imprisonment, or a reduced sentence of imprisonment that is less than the amount of time already served plus the expected duration of the appeal process,” the order states.

Unless the Supreme Court quickly intervenes, the ruling means Navarro will have to report to jail next week. (RELATED: Trump Ally Peter Navarro Sentenced To Prison After Biden DOJ’s Unprecedented Move)

BREAKING: THe D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has *denied* Peter Navarro’s bid to remain out of jail while he appeals his conviction for defying the Jan. 6 select committee. pic.twitter.com/cjUamntdHJ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 14, 2024



Navarro, who served as a trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, was indicted in June 2022 after failing to produce documents requested by the Jan. 6 committee and declining to testify based on executive privilege. The Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended after Navarro was convicted that he spend six months in jail and pay $200,000.

Navarro was ultimately sentenced to four months in jail and a $9,500 fine.

“[E]ven if executive privilege were available to appellant, it would not excuse his complete noncompliance with the subpoena,” the appeals court ruled Thursday. “Appellant makes no claim of absolute testimonial immunity, nor could he.”

