‘Take My Virginity’: Sexxy Red Says Adin Ross Paid For Special Sex Favor

Sexxy Red and Adin Ross are in the middle of a very public Twitter conversation, after Sexxy Red claimed the famous streamer paid her for sex.

Sexxy Red trolled Ross for saying he paid her to take his virginity and Ross quickly responded by trying to clarify the matter. He didn’t deny they had been sexually involved with one another, but there was one point that he wanted to elaborate on.

“My first time ever with a black girl I will vouch u took my black girl virginity,” he claimed.

Ross then took a swipe at Sexxy Red by calling her out about cash being exchanged for doing the deed. “I didn’t pay tho why u lying said I paid ?” he shot back.

The conversation began when Ross began flexing his sex life on social media while streaming with DJ Akademiks. Ross spoke out during the broadcast, saying he had a confession to make to their listeners.

“I want to announce something, but I don’t know if I should say it,” he began. “I did fuck Sexyy Red.”

You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next 🥱 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 13, 2024

Ross and Akademiks discussed Sexxy Red’s sex tape and Ross went on to say, “I jerked off to it and that’s what made me hit her up.”

Ross spared viewers the raunchy details about their hook-up, but gave some general feedback on what it was like to have sex with the famous singer.

“It was good. It was really good,” he said. “She was kinda being the dominant one.”

Sexxy Red seemingly responded to Ross by taking to her own Twitter feed and writing, “You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next.” She also tried to say that text was a joke.

SIKE you couldn’t touch me wit ah stick 💃🏽💋 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 14, 2024

She added a yawning face emoji, to signal how unimpressed she was, perhaps by the conversation. (RELATED: Famous Rapper Sexyy Red Shoots NSFW Video From Hospital Room After Giving Birth)

Stunned fans immediately flooded social media calling her a prostitute, and reminding her she was a mother of two and one of her kids is a newborn.

Their Twitter feud continues.