Judge Denies Trump’s Bid To Dismiss Classified Docs Case Based On Unconstitutional Vagueness

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case denied Thursday his bid to dismiss his case based on unconstitutional vagueness.

Shortly after a hearing Thursday to consider two of Trump’s motions to dismiss, Judge Aileen Cannon denied his bid to dismiss based on phrases in the statute he argued were “unconstitutionally vague,” including the terms “unauthorized possession,” “relating to the national defense” and “entitled to receive.” Cannon has not yet issued a ruling on the other motion considered during the hearing seeking to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act.

“Although the Motion raises various arguments warranting serious consideration, the Court ultimately determines, following lengthy oral argument, that resolution of the overall question presented depends too greatly on contested instructional questions about still-fluctuating definitions of statutory terms/phrases as charged, along with at least some disputed factual issues as raised in the Motion,” the ruling stated. (RELATED: Judge Questions Why Trump Was Only President Charged Over Handling Of Classified Material)

NEW: As expected, Judge Cannon just denied Trump’s motion to dismiss on unconstitutional vagueness of Espionage Act motion, one of two motions debated today. She repeatedly asked whether some of the unclear definitions instead should be resolved in jury instructions pic.twitter.com/068JhzKgcx — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 14, 2024

Cannon questioned during the hearing whether it would be “premature” to dismiss Trump’s case based on the Presidential Records Act when there was still a dispute about whether documents were designated as personal, according to CNN.

Cannon also addressed another issue during the hearing, questioning why Trump is the only president who has been charged over his handling of classified material. Trump’s attorneys pointed to special counsel Robert Hur’s report, which found evidence President Joe Biden willfully retained classified material but declined prosecution, NBC News reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.