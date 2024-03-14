‘I’m The Happiest Man In The World’: Mark Coleman Shares Heartwarming Message After Waking Up In Hospital

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman shared a touching message Thursday as he woke up from sedation after inhaling smoke while saving his parents from a house fire.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Coleman can be heard saying in the tearjerking video as he hugs his daughters.

"I'm the happiest man in the world," Coleman said.



Coleman was intubated and sedated after suffering from smoke inhalation. He reportedly went back into a burning home three times to save his parents and his dog, according to MMAFighter.com. (RELATED: UFC Content Creator Claps Back After Former Fighter Shames Her For Bikini Pic)

Coleman’s dog, Hammer, apparently alerted a sleeping Coleman to the fire, likely saving his life. While Coleman went back into the burning building to try and rescue Hammer, the dog unfortunately did not make it, according to Full Send MMA.

“Sweet God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive … I had to make a decision. Because I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside and I went back in and got them. I can’t believe I got them,” Coleman emotionally shares in the video.

This dude is a true American hero. The bravery it takes to run into a burning building is a level of hero status that most of today’s softening Western class couldn’t ever dream of. And shoutout to Hammer up in doggy heaven. If he hadn’t alerted Coleman to the smoke, the whole family likely would have died. Good boy indeed.