‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Shaves Head On Video Amid Cancer Battle

“Baywatch” alumna Nicole Eggert shaved her head bald amid her ongoing battle with cancer, and shared the video to Instagram on Thursday.

Eggert decided to take the reigns and shave her head before her hair fell out due to her cancer treatment. The famous actress bravely looked right into the camera as she took the shaver to her head.

She set the video to the Beastie Boys’ song, “Fight For Your Right,” and sped up the video to show fans the entire shaving process from start to finish. The star was diagnosed with stage two cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in Dec. 2023, according to People.

The 52-year-old “Baywatch” star smiled at the camera as she took each section of her hair off and it fell around her shoulders and to the floor.

Eggert did a thorough job, taking her hair all the way down to a buzz cut. At one point, the star’s 12-year-old daughter, Keegan, stepped into the fram to help her mother shave the back of her head.

The actress then continued to look straight in the camera as she stroked her head and examined her new look.

Tears welled up in her eyes toward the end of the video.

Eggert captioned her post with a short quote.

“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are — Madeleine Eames,” she wrote.

Another video, posted just one day prior, showed a photo of Eggert with short locks, alongside a caption that read, “Some days she is a warrior. Some days she is a broken mess. Most days, she is a bit of both. But everyday she is there. Standing. Fighting. Trying. -Thinkology” (RELATED: Olivia Munn Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis)

Celebrity pal Alyssa Milano commented by writing, “Thank you for sharing this part with us. We are all better for it. Love u.”