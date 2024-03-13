Olivia Munn Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Famous actress Olivia Munn revealed Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, saying, “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.” She explained the shocking turn of events that she has experienced.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.”

She shared a number of photographs from the hospital and a heart-wrenching video of her experience while there.

Munn explained the series of events that led to her diagnosis and the importance of preventative care.

“I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram – except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score,” Munn said. “The fact that she did saved my life.”

Munn provided more insight about her risk factors for breast cancer and how quickly her doctors moved toward providing medical care.

“Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy.”

She went on to share the devastating results of her condition.

“The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer,” she said.

Munn said she had a double mastectomy 30 days after her biopsy and expressed relief that she was able to receive treatment and care. (RELATED: Sarah Ferguson’s Team Issues Important Health Update)

“I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that If the number is greater than 20%, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30,” she said.

The “Magic Mike” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” star thanked John Mulaney for being by her side in her time of need.