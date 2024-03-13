Entertainment

Olivia Munn Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Olivia Munns hospital experience after cancer diagnosis, Instagram

Screenshot/Instagram/OliviaMunn

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Famous actress Olivia Munn revealed Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, saying, “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.” She explained the shocking turn of events that she has experienced.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

She shared a number of photographs from the hospital and a heart-wrenching video of her experience while there.

Munn explained the series of events that led to her diagnosis and the importance of preventative care.

“I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram – except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score,” Munn said. “The fact that she did saved my life.”

Actor Olivia Munn at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations Announcement at Silver Screen Theater on December 13, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. 2018 SAG Nominations. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Olivia Munn attends LA Premiere Of Starz’s “The Rook” at The Getty Museum on June 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Munn provided more insight about her risk factors for breast cancer and how quickly her doctors moved toward providing medical care.

“Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy.”

US actress Olivia Munn arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA: Olivia Munn attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on May 2, Olivia Munn attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

She went on to share the devastating results of her condition.

“The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer,” she said.

Actress Olivia Munn attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Olivia Munn attends Patrick Ta Beauty Launch on April 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Patrick Ta Beauty

Munn said she had a double mastectomy 30 days after her biopsy and expressed relief that she was able to receive treatment and care. (RELATED: Sarah Ferguson’s Team Issues Important Health Update)

“I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that If the number is greater than 20%, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30,” she said.

The “Magic Mike” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” star thanked John Mulaney for being by her side in her time of need.