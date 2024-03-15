‘Eradication Of The American Dream’: Vance Rips Tyson Foods For Allegedly Replacing Americans With Illegal Migrants

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance ripped food processing company Tyson Foods Thursday on Fox News for allegedly replacing American workers with illegal migrants.

Vance appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss his reaction to a report stating Tyson Foods hired thousands of migrants after they announced the closure of an Iowa plant, putting 1,200 workers out of a job. Fox News host Jesse Watter questioned the Ohio senator on whether it was legal for a company to “axe” American workers and instead hire migrants. (RELATED: Americans Turn To Part-Time Jobs As Full-Time Employment Plummets)

Vance stated that not only would he be looking into the situation with Tyson, but called the move the “entire point” of illegal immigration. The Ohio senator continued to slam American companies who are “replacing” U.S. citizens with foreign workers who are “willing to work at slave wages,” stating it was not capitalism or creating a market economy.

“Well, it shouldn’t be, Jesse. We’re certainly going to look into whether we can change that, assuming Tyson is operating legally – which we don’t even know if they are. We don’t know the details of this. All we know, Jesse, is that they are firing American workers and hiring illegal aliens to replace them. This is the entire point of illegal immigration and Republicans, we’ve got to hammer this point home. A reduces the wages of American workers by replacing American citizens with foreign laborers who are willing to work at slave wages. It has been the plan, as you said, from the beginning,” Vance stated.

“And what this means is the eradication of the American dream. Every time an American is replaced with an illegal immigrant, it means that an American family loses a good family supporting wage. It means that American companies are literally replacing our own citizens with people who work for slave wages. That is not capitalism or a market economy, Jesse. That is the decimation of the American middle class via illegal immigration and it’s happening all over the country.”

As Tyson Foods has reportedly been struggling to fill unpleasant jobs, the company recently partnered with a nonprofit called Tent Partnership for Refugee, which was founded by Chobani yogurt CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, according to Bloomberg. While the company has already hired 42,000 immigrants, the new partnership plans to hire some of the roughly 181,400 migrants that have come into the New York City system over the last two years, the outlet reported.