Star NFL Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Retires

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams

Harry How/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy
Star Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement in a stunning Friday afternoon tweet.

“Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love,” Donald captioned his tweet.

The tweet included an electric 45 second retrospective video of his incredible 10-year career, which culminated in his Rams winning Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

Donald goes out as arguably the most dominant defender of his era. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in every single season of his ten-year career and was selected to AP’s 1st Team All-Pro list eight times. He won a stunning three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards and racked up 111 sacks in a prolific, now tragically short, career.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams and Kobie Turner #91 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts is pressured by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Despite the fact that I will personally miss watching him terrorize NFL offenses on Sundays, the 2014 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year has earned the right to ride off into the sunset.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As he noted in his goodbye tweet, it’s extremely rare for an NFL player in today’s “me first” era of free agency and trade demands to play their whole career with one franchise.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Harry How/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a sack during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Harry How/Getty Images

“I’m blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me,” Donald wrote. “Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and then retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted,” Donald stated. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Has Real Receiver For The First Time In Two Years … The League Better Watch Out)

The Rams selected Donald with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Donald, who turned out to be the draft steal of the century, was dinged by scouts for being “undersized” for his position. While that may have been technically true — Donald’s six feet and one inch in height and 285 pound weight trail the typical defensive tackle’s six foot three, 300+ pound frame — he obviously more than made up for it in strength and determination.


“Throughout my career I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically – 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be,” Donald noted in his goodbye.

Donald is living proof that you can’t measure heart and hustle. The no-doubt first ballot Hall-of-Famer may be leaving the game too soon, but his story will long live on, resonating with underdogs everywhere and inspiring the little guy to never give up.