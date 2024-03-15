Star NFL Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Retires

Star Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement in a stunning Friday afternoon tweet.

“Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love,” Donald captioned his tweet.

The tweet included an electric 45 second retrospective video of his incredible 10-year career, which culminated in his Rams winning Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

Donald goes out as arguably the most dominant defender of his era. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in every single season of his ten-year career and was selected to AP’s 1st Team All-Pro list eight times. He won a stunning three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards and racked up 111 sacks in a prolific, now tragically short, career.

Despite the fact that I will personally miss watching him terrorize NFL offenses on Sundays, the 2014 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year has earned the right to ride off into the sunset.

As he noted in his goodbye tweet, it’s extremely rare for an NFL player in today’s “me first” era of free agency and trade demands to play their whole career with one franchise.

“I’m blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me,” Donald wrote. “Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and then retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted,” Donald stated. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Has Real Receiver For The First Time In Two Years … The League Better Watch Out)

The Rams selected Donald with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Donald, who turned out to be the draft steal of the century, was dinged by scouts for being “undersized” for his position. While that may have been technically true — Donald’s six feet and one inch in height and 285 pound weight trail the typical defensive tackle’s six foot three, 300+ pound frame — he obviously more than made up for it in strength and determination.

In honor of Aaron Donald retiring here’s his DPOY highlights 🔥 absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/E6B6QARtu8 — Con (@DaConstrict) March 15, 2024



“Throughout my career I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically – 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be,” Donald noted in his goodbye.

Donald is living proof that you can’t measure heart and hustle. The no-doubt first ballot Hall-of-Famer may be leaving the game too soon, but his story will long live on, resonating with underdogs everywhere and inspiring the little guy to never give up.