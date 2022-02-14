Was Aaron Donald Offsides On His Game-Ending Sack To Win The Super Bowl?

Was Rams star Aaron Donald offsides moments before sacking Joe Burrow to win the Super Bowl?

That seems to be a question multiple people are asking, and the evidence seems a bit iffy. On 4th and one and with Cincy driving, Donald got to Burrow to take him down and secure the Super Bowl victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, some people are trying to float the possibility the refs screwed up and didn’t flag him for offsides.

Specifically, check out the tweet below and decide for yourself if you think Donald appears to be offsides.

Donald offsides on the 4th and 1. They usually give you a warning the first time, but this one, I would’ve called. Head clearly across the line pic.twitter.com/yEdVSNpQC1 — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) February 13, 2022

Here’s the thing with the tweet above, it’s impossible to know whether or not the photo was taken right as the ball started moving.

When you watch the full video of the game-winning sack, he doesn’t appear to be offsides to me. However, when you look at screenshots from the play, it certainly looks like he might have been.

At this point, it doesn’t really matter. The Rams won, Donald got the big sack and all Cincy fans can do is debate and complain for years to come. Make sure to let us know in the comments whether you think Donald was offsides or not.