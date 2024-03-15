The Giants Don’t Want Us To Think Drew Lock Might Be Our Starting QB. But One NFL GM Says It’s Possible

The New York Giants allegedly assured newly signed quarterback Drew Lock that he’d have a chance to compete for the starting QB gig, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told the Wyman and Bob show on Thursday.

Lock, who played for Schneider’s Seahawks last season, just signed a one-year $5 million deal with the Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced Tuesday.

“They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be a starter,” Schneider told Wyman and Bob.

Schneider went on to say Lock viewed the New York situation as similar to fellow QB Baker Mayfield’s situation in Tampa Bay. Mayfield signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Buccaneers prior to the 2023 season. The deal included a chance to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting job following Tom Brady’s retirement. Mayfield won the job, led Tampa to the playoffs and parlayed his success into a nine-figure deal.

Lock meanwhile, is heading to the third team of his young career. Originally drafted by the Denver Broncos, he was then swept up in a blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver. While he’s never quite been a full-fledged starter, he’s filled in as the starting QB at various points and even started 13 games for Denver in 2020.

He wasn’t great in that extended audition, leading the league with 15 interceptions and going 4-9. But he’s shown potential in flashes, especially last season when he led Seattle to an impressive fourth-quarter comeback victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will now apparently have a chance to compete with the Giants’ $160 million man, Daniel Jones.

Jones’ tenure with New York has been tumultuous. He showed promise in his rookie season, throwing for 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, but turned the ball over way too often and led the league in fumbles with 19.

He cut down on the turnovers, to a degree, over the course of the next couple years but still repeatedly made poor decisions, staring down his receivers and generally taking way too long to go through his reads.

Anyways here’s 5 minutes of Daniel jones “elite processing” to missing wide open touchdowns pic.twitter.com/wkoF8osdgd https://t.co/s0sYLHdvQf — Neal (@ericgrayfan) March 7, 2024

2022 was a revelation for Jones, who threw for a career-low five interceptions, showcased his running ability with a career-high 708 yards and led the Giants to the playoffs for the first time in his nascent tenure. And Giants fans rejoiced, knowing we had our guy of the future.

If only the story had ended there…

After receiving a four-year, $160 megadeal before the 2023 season, Jones regressed in a big way. In six games last season he threw six picks and only two touchdowns. The Giants went 1-5 in his starts. He then suffered a serious neck injury, which kept him out for three games, followed by a season-ending ACL tear upon his return.

It might be the worst season anyone has ever had directly following a nine-figure deal.

All of this has apparently led the Giants brass, just one year removed from handing Danny Dimes a king’s ransom, to suffer from “buyers remorse,” according to league insider Rich Eisen. (RELATED: NFL Team Reportedly Has ‘Buyers Remorse’ On QB Who They Handed 9-Figure Contract To Less Than A Year Ago)

Enter Drew Lock…

Drew Lock puts on for Denver pic.twitter.com/87dPaReJby — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 30, 2019



While Schneider didn’t seem to mince words, a New York Post report refutes his claim.

“No, the Giants did not — repeat, did not — entice Drew Lock to sign with them by telling him he would come in and compete with Daniel Jones for the starting quarterback job,” the Post’s Paul Schwartz wrote Friday morning.

Schwartz cites a “a source familiar with the negotiations.”

Sorry, Schwartz but I’m gonna take the word of the high profile GM willing to put his statements on the record rather than a nameless, faceless anonymous source that the Giants probably sent out to do damage control in an attempt to protect what’s left of Daniel Jones’ waning confidence.

For the record, I’m all-in on Drew Lock. I’m friggin Locked and Loaded. I have given Jones the benefit of the doubt every step of the way, but if he can’t beat out Drew Lock in camp then he doesn’t deserve to be our starter. Long live Lock, baby!