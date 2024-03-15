Pierce Brosnan Enters Plea In Yellowstone Case

Actor Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off the trail at a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park in November.

Brosnan, 70, is lucky he didn’t find himself the subject of extreme ridicule by Tourons Of Yellowstone after he decided to go for an offroad stroll along Mammoth Hot Springs terraces. He pleaded guilty to the crime on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He received a $500 fine and an order to donate $1,000 to Yellowstone Forever, an organization that supports the national park (because our taxes barely cover protecting our natural landscape thanks to mismanagement by elected officials).

Prosecutors recommended a $5,000 fine, so Brosnan is lucky he got off so easily. Brosnan later posted a photograph of Yellowstone to his social media.

“As an environmentalist I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world,” he wrote in the post. “However, I made an impulsive mistake – one that I do not take lightly – when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph. I did not see a ‘No Trespassing’ sign posted that warned of danger nor did I hike in the immediate area.”

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy,” the former Bond actor added.

Brosnan was working in Wyoming at the time of the incident filming a new western, “Unholy Trinity,” alongside Samuel L. Jackson. (RELATED: Rare ‘Zombie’ Disease Kills Deer In Yellowstone National Park)

Wandering off the path in places like Yellowstone National Park can be deadly. Not only is the park full of dangerous animals, but some of the hot springs will literally melt the flesh from your skin. In 2022, a single foot was found floating in a hot spring at the park. Compared to that, losing $1,500 doesn’t sound so bad.