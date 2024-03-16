Dr. Dre Reveals Suffering Three Strokes Following 2021 Brain Aneurysm Incident

Music titan Dr. Dre shared harrowing details about his 2021 brush with death due to a brain aneurysm in a Friday conversation with James Corden on SiriusXM’s “This Life of Mine.”

The hip-hop legend recounted experiencing not one, but three strokes during his hospital stay.

“It’s just something that you can’t control that just happens and, during those two weeks, I had three strokes,” Dr. Dre told Corden, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

🔗: https://t.co/klIo1c5jlj

Dr. Dre is sharing new details on his health. He reflects on suffering three strokes after experiencing a brain aneurysm at the link. (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/wt5RV5TV5J — E! News (@enews) March 16, 2024

The issue reportedly started with a minor feeling behind Dre’s right ear, which then worsened into what he called the most severe pain.

“I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital,'” he recalled, according to the outlet. “So they took me to urgent care.” (RELATED: Super Bowl Halftime Performer Dr. Dre Allegedly Abused A Woman, Eminem And Him Both Sang About Killing People)

“Next thing you know, I’m blacking out, I’m in and out of consciousness and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing the doctors coming in and saying, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.'”

Dre then asked about preventive measures for the aneurysm, but he reportedly received no definitive answers from the doctors.

“Nobody could give me an answer. I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health shit,” the famous rapper continued, according to the outlet. “I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy.”