Wild Viral Video Shows What Famous Rappers Would Look Like If They Were White

A viral video shows what some of the most famous rappers in the music industry would look like if they were white, and the results will shock you.

The video has already racked up more than 16.9 million views on Twitter alone, and is generating feedback from fans across the globe. The short clip shows close-up images of the faces of world-famous rap stars, but their skin color is changed to white, courtesy of artificial intelligence. The faces of Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and Kanye West were among the first to be explored. The legendary Tupac Shakur wasn’t even spared from the white-washing video.

Someone created an A.I. video showing what rappers would look like if they were white. pic.twitter.com/gMC0s14rfW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 5, 2024

The dramatic difference between what the celebrities looked like naturally, and how they appear in white skin, is undeniable. Each person’s face maintained his own signature look, and the bone structure of each of the artists was untouched. The simple art of changing their skin to white was all it took for people to start buzzing in with memes and jokes about what they were seeing.

Also included in the list of transformed rappers are Notorious B.I.G., Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, T.I. and Ice-T.

Most fans replied with shocked messages, and many of them made comparisons about what they saw.

White Jay-z got me shook pic.twitter.com/c38fZJX1ye — Eddie (@kameidotrading) March 5, 2024

“Lil Wayne looks like he’s soul is trying to leave his skin,” one person said.

“Just learned Dr Dre is John Cena and Ice Cube is the dad from Stranger things,” said another.

“Why do they all look like they do meth,” another social media user wrote.

“Not just white but blonde haired and blue eyed! Anyone else cringing?!” said another internet user. (RELATED: Adult Content Company Offered Snoop Dogg $100,000,000 To ‘Pull That Thang Out,’ Rapper Says)

The memes are endless, and the feedback is still rolling in as the video continues racking up more views.