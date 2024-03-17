Video Shows Chaotic Brawl Between Two Girls, Mall Forced To Shut Down Early

Two girls were caught on camera fighting and riling up a large crowd Saturday, forcing a Southern California mall to shut down early.

Video footage posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the chaotic moments of two girls fighting and causing a swarm of people to gather around. Long Beach Police Department officials reportedly received early reports that an estimated 200 people were expected to gather at the Long Beach shopping center after a post on social media indicated that two females were expected to fight, according to to KTLA.

Following the warning, officials set up officers around nearby The Pike Outlets prior to the incident, the outlet reported. The girls, one reportedly a juvenile and the other an adult, could be seen on the footage right before the fight broke out. (RELATED: Teen Arrested After Street Brawl Captured In Graphic Video Leaves Girl In Critical Condition)

A girl in a purple shirt, followed by a massive crowd behind her, could be seen walking up to another female who appeared to be sitting down. The female walking up is seen pausing for a brief second before she throws a punch at the other girl, causing the crowd to go wild around them. The girls could be seen hitting each other for a few seconds before police quickly jumped in to break up the fight.

Authorities reportedly had stayed on site after the incident and had a bus brought in to the site in case a large number of people needed to be arrested, KTLA reported. Store owners at the Long Beach mall had elected to close their doors early as a response to the fight, with doors locked up by 6 p.m. and officials requesting people to clear the area.

“Attention in the area, the property is now closed by management,” Long Beach police stated, according to KTLA. “Anyone who remains in the area in 10 minutes will be subject to arrest for trespassing.”

Prior to the fight, authorities received alerts that a shooting nearby had occurred involving a juvenile male, who was later found by officials at The Promenade suffering from a lower body gunshot wound, the outlet reported. While it is unclear if the two incidents were connected, the boy was listed in stable condition.

Authorities arrested the two women after the fight, however, their identities were not revealed.