‘Purely Political’: Texas AG Claims Biden Admin Using Illegal Immigrants For Votes

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed Sunday on Fox Business that the Biden Administration is using illegal immigrants for votes in order to gain control.

Paxton appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” to discuss the ongoing southern border crisis and his thoughts regarding the issue. Fox host Maria Bartiromo questioned the attorney general on why President Joe Biden would continue to allow the border to remain open, asking about his beliefs behind Democrats using illegal immigrants to cheat on the census. (RELATED: Biden Admin Spending Big To Make Ports Of Entry Green While Trying To Yank Border Wall Funds)

“Yeah, and I think you had a guest that just talked about this very issue. This is accurate. They are counting illegal immigrants in their census so they can move these people around to the states where they want more congressional representatives and more Electoral College votes. It’s purely political. So he’s willing to trade the safety of America — whether it’s terrorism, whether it’s drugs, whether it’s other crimes, he being Joe Biden, he’s willing to trade all of that to get more Democratic votes so that they can control Congress and they can control the presidency,” Paxton stated.

Bartiromo continued to press the attorney general on the issue, asking if he is concerned over the upcoming elections as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made previous comments about having the Department of Justice (DOJ) challenge state initiatives that would impose “unnecessary restrictions” on mail-in voting, the use of drop boxes, and voter ID requirements.

“So what about the upcoming election? Do you worry that they’re going to try to get illegals to vote? Look, AG Merrick Garland said he’s going to fight and vow to fight voter ID laws,” Bartiromo responded.

“I think that’s a signal. Voter ID laws are the best protection against voter fraud. There’s only one reason that Merrick Garland doesn’t want voter ID to prevail, and that’s because it’s easier to cheat. There’s only one reason. We debated this in the Texas house in 2011, I was there. The only reason you don’t want voter fraud protection or voter ID is because you want voter fraud. And that’s clearly what this administration is pushing,” Paxton stated.

Concerns over the border crisis have continued to grow as illegal immigrants have flooded into sanctuary cities across the U.S. Immigration has now become a top issue for voters, with 28% stating that it is a number once concern, according to a new Gallup poll. In January, Border Patrol encountered over 176,000 migrants, becoming a record number for illegal migrant crossings for any January to date.