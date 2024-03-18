Entertainment

Jon Bon Jovi Remains Uncertain About His Ability To Take The Stage

Jon Bon Jovi said March 14 that his return to the live stage remains uncertain, as he continues to recover from major surgery.

The rock legend underwent an operation on his vocal cords in 2022, and despite his desire to tour and perform, he admitted that his body isn’t quite there yet. The star said he’s prioritizing his health but still holds on to hope that he will be able to make a full return to live shows, according to a recent broadcast on Mix 104.1 Boston radio. The Grammy-winner was asked about his plans to promote his new album on the road, to which he replied, “I don’t know about a tour. It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

Bon Jovi said he’s been able to sing, but has taken it slow, and isn’t sure he can belt out the tunes continuously on a live stage, the way he used to, pre-surgery.

“Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end,” Bon Jovi said.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer acknowledged that he is healing, but isn’t back to full capacity just yet.

“And so I’m working towards that goal,” the legendary rock star said.

Bon Jovi revealed he underwent a major surgery on his vocal cords in mid-February at a Television Critics Association press event for the upcoming Hulu docuseries about his band, “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,” according to People.

At the time, he said one of his vocal cords was “thick as the thumb,” and the other was “atrophying” and was as “thick as a pinky.” (RELATED: Aerosmith Cancels Entire 2023 Tour, Citing ‘Serious’ Vocal Injury)

His 16th studio album, “Legendary” is slated for release in June.